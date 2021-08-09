‘I Felt Like a Prostitute’

During the August 9 episode, Burton recalled having to undress Murray while filming season 1 episode seven’s kissing scene. “I was, like, crying in my trailer. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up,'” she said at the time. “I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing].’ … There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?'”