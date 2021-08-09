News

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

By
Hilarie Burton Broke Down on One Tree Hill Set Over Sex Scene Prostitute
 The CW
18
16 / 18
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

‘I Felt Like a Prostitute’

During the August 9 episode, Burton recalled having to undress Murray while filming season 1 episode seven’s kissing scene. “I was, like, crying in my trailer. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up,'” she said at the time. “I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing].’ … There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?'”

Back to top