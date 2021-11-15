Moira Kelly’s Regrets

The actress, who portrayed Lucas’ mom, Karen, on the drama, joined for the October 25 episode, telling the hosts that she felt like she let them down. “If I had been more present, I would have been more aware maybe of what was going on, I surely would have said something,” Kelly shared at the time, seemingly referring to the allegations about Shwahn’s behavior. “I surely would have done something, and so, if I could go back and do anything different, I would make my presence so solid on that show and I would have made myself so available to all of you.”

Later in the episode, Burton explained that Kelly was the person who gave her permission to leave the show when everyone else told her to stay. “I don’t know what would have happened to me if I stayed. I met my husband [Jeffrey Dean Morgan]. My son [Gus] exists because Moira Kelly told me to run and so I did,” she said. “I just think about how different my life would be if she wasn’t that one person to give me permission to just go.”