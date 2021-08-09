Real-Life Engagements

The women reflected on their own romances that took place while recapping episode seven, joking about how they’ve all been engaged multiple times — and have been warned to “be careful” when entering certain relationships.

“Sometimes you should listen when people tell you to be careful and you’re young and you don’t know what you’re doing in relationships,” Bush, who was married to Murray from 2005 to 2006, said. Burton later joked that they have a “dozen” engagements between the three of them.

“For all of my major relationships, I had people tell me ‘red flag,’ ‘I’m concerned,’ ‘Are you sure?’ I was just so stubborn and determined that I knew what I was doing. It’s hard to listen to,” Lenz said, with Bush agreeing.

“Same. My face is very hot. Yep,” the Love, Victor star shared. “What’s interesting about it is that in a way, I think about it in particular for the three of us going through those real-life trials and tribulations together while selling a fairy tale on screen. … We’ve all been asked big questions by men we decided were not our people.”