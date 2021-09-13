Tension

Burton explained that the “more friction” she has with a costar in real life, the better chemistry they have when the cameras begin rolling.

“Everyone knows Chad and I in season 1 were two butting heads. We didn’t necessarily agree on anything. We grew to get along but in season 1, because our characters were so being thrust together and I was aware of the [audience’s] want for it to be real,” she said. “People want to think it’s real, so I was overcompensating for that and so I’d be real sh–ty with Chad all the time.”