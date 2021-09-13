Top 5

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

Hilarie Burton on Claims Chad Michael Murray Caused OTH Exit

Tension

Burton explained that the “more friction” she has with a costar in real life, the better chemistry they have when the cameras begin rolling.

“Everyone knows Chad and I in season 1 were two butting heads. We didn’t necessarily agree on anything. We grew to get along but in season 1, because our characters were so being thrust together and I was aware of the [audience’s] want for it to be real,” she said. “People want to think it’s real, so I was overcompensating for that and so I’d be real sh–ty with Chad all the time.”

