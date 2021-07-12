That Naked Scene

During episode three, Lucas’ clothes get stolen while he’s showering in the locker room, forcing him to walk into the hall with only basketballs to cover himself.

“Apparently what they did was they cut a hole in the basketball for Chad to …” Lenz said during the July 12 episode. Burton then asked if the ball would have deflated, but none of them knew the answer.

“It was, like, paper mache, I don’t know,” the Guiding Light alum added. “It was some big, like, prop thing that they made for him. … Basketball jockstrap!”