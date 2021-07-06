The Age Gap

While recapping episode two of the series, Burton revealed filming a makeout scene with James Lafferty made her realize how young he was. She was 21 at the time, while he was 17. “Finally they yell, ‘Cut,’ and James goes, ‘Ssorg.’ I said, ‘Ssorg? What is Ssorg?’” she recalled. “He goes, ‘Gross backwards.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m talking to a teenager right now.’”

She also was uncomfortable about the age difference, adding, “There was a reality thing in the back of my mind, like, ‘Am I going to prison?’”