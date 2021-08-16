The Assault Episode

While recapping season 1, episode eight, the hour during which Peyton is roofied at a college party, the women reflected on the awful picture the script painted.

“The girls start off shopping in a lingerie store and the result is that she’s sexually assaulted,” Burton said during the August episode. “Nowhere in there is the conversation, like, you did not ask for this. It’s just assumed you dressed in cheetah print like a slut at a party and this is what happens. … I wish we had done a better job with that.”

All three stars agreed that if the episode had been written today, the women would have — and should have then — reported the assault.

“There is something that’s so deeply traumatic about the realization as a young woman that you move through the world and — by more people than you thought — are looked at as prey rather than a real person and we really did just gloss over that,” Bush noted.

Lenz then recalled a time when she was 20 living in New York City hanging out with a group of friends outside. She said that after she made a “kind of flirty” comment, one that she would say to her girlfriends, one of the older guys approached her.

“I remember he grabbed me, he picked me up and shoved me against a wall and preceded his whole body up against me and he said, ‘You better be careful talking like that.’ Everybody kind of just, like, stopped. He just held me for a minute up against the wall, then set me down and was kinda like, ‘Oh I taught her a lesson, ha ha.’ Didn’t say that but that was the attitude,” the former soap star said. “I remember just having to let the emotion just drop off of me because I couldn’t process it. All my friends were there, and they didn’t know what to do. … That moment has stuck with me my whole life, that feeling of I’m not safe to just be myself because it might incite violence. It’s really scary.”