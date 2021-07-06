News

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

By
Sophia Bush Details Hilarie Burton and Joy Lenz Friendships
Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, Tyler Hilton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton at the 'One Tree Hill' cast CD signing in New York on January 25, 2005. Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
The Couple Trajectory

Each actor was told different things about the love stories on the show. In season 2, Burton was told Peyton and Jake (Bryan Greenberg) were “endgame,” while Bush knew from the start that Peyton and Lucas were the main love story.  

Lenz also assumed Haley and Lucas would get together. “I think that’s what they were originally going for, but Chad and I had no chemistry, so it just didn’t work,” the singer said. “Our energy was so sibling-ness, that didn’t happen.”

While she thought Haley’s story line with Nathan was brought in just as another conflict with Lucas and the plan changed when she and Lafferty had chemistry, Burton was told after the pilot that Nathan and Haley were getting together.

