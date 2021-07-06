The Couple Trajectory

Each actor was told different things about the love stories on the show. In season 2, Burton was told Peyton and Jake (Bryan Greenberg) were “endgame,” while Bush knew from the start that Peyton and Lucas were the main love story.

Lenz also assumed Haley and Lucas would get together. “I think that’s what they were originally going for, but Chad and I had no chemistry, so it just didn’t work,” the singer said. “Our energy was so sibling-ness, that didn’t happen.”

While she thought Haley’s story line with Nathan was brought in just as another conflict with Lucas and the plan changed when she and Lafferty had chemistry, Burton was told after the pilot that Nathan and Haley were getting together.