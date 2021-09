The Hot Tub

While recapping episode 11 on September 6, the activist explained that the scene when Brooke undresses in front of Lucas and then seduces him in a hot tub led to a huge fight with the writers.

“That was the scene that led to my first-ever screaming fight with my bosses and I did what I said I was gonna do,” she explained on the podcast. “I came to work for the next scene wearing a turtleneck. I was like, ‘Watch me! This is completely inappropriate!'”