The Photo Shoots

The cast spoke about shooting promo photo shoots, specifically one where the entire cast laid in a bed. After the edits came through, the women were surprised.

“What I remember is it was the first time I’d been airbrushed,” Burton said on the September 13 episode. “When I worked at MTV and they did VJ photos, they didn’t make us look different than we did. … In this photo shoot, we get the pictures back and, like, my boobs are way bigger!”

Bush added that she felt the same, and asked, “Whose boobs are these?” to which Burton replied, “Beats the heck out of me, man. I’ve been an A-cup my whole life.”