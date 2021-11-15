The Porn Story Line

During the November 15 episode, the women reflected on the porn story line from the show. During season 1, Haley gets upset when she discovers porn on Nathan’s computer. Originally, her friends tell her that she has his heart and that’s all that matters, which she goes along with. However, Lenz changed that — and it wasn’t easy.

“I remember going home after I got the script. I fought for the changes that they would allow ahead of time, and then when I got there on the day, whatever else I wanted to change I just did,” Lenz explained. “Looking back now as an adult, wouldn’t they value a young woman in her 20s’ opinion about who women are and how women feel about pornography? Why would they not welcome that? Why did I have to fight f–king tooth and nail? I went home crying. It was constant arguments with them about everything. ‘Joy, why do you have to be so difficult? Why can’t you just do what you’re being asked to do? It’s in the script, just show up and say your lines?’”