Uncle Keith’s Death Shocked Craig Sheffer

In an April 2022 episode, Sheffer revealed that Schwahn specifically told him that Uncle Keith was based on the creator’s brother, so Sheffer didn’t have to worry about being written off the series. That changed when Keith was killed off in season 3.

“He goes, ‘I’ve got some really exciting news for you. It’s gonna be the best season ever.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I was wondering when you were gonna [call]. I didn’t even get a call, so I didn’t know what was going on. I had my agent call yesterday and nobody returned his call,’” he explained to the “Drama Queens” hosts. “He goes, ‘Yeah, so good news and bad news.’ Tells me all about this great thing, [and says,] ‘And then Paul shoots you.’ I go, ‘OK, so I’m dead? Does that mean I don’t get paid anymore?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Dude, you told me.’ Not only was it cheesy, but the way it was handled. You don’t call me and talk to me about it?”

The actor also alleged that there was a “power struggle” on set. “They threatened to fire me about my boots. … It got to a point where they’re calling my agent like, ‘If this power struggle is going to continue, we’re just going to get rid of him.’ That kind of stuff, they break down your soul,” he claimed.