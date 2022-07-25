‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bevin Prince

Prince portrayed Tree Hill cheerleader Bevin Mirsky, who dated Skills during high school. The North Carolina native went on to star in the short film It’s All About Me and appeared on episodes of Sublets and Power before stepping back from acting in 2017. Two years later, the University of North Carolina alum opened her own cycle studio, Recess, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The former actress married Will Friend in May 2016. Prince’s pal Odette Annable confirmed in July 2022 that Friend died earlier that month at the age of 33. According to a report from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Friend was struck by lightning near the couple’s home in Wilmington.