‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

After starting her career as VJ on MTV’s TRL, Burton landed her first TV role on Dawson’s Creek, leading to her starring role in One Tree Hill as artsy, angsty cheerleader Peyton Sawyer. After leaving the show with Murray following season 6, she went on to appear on White Collar, Grey’s Anatomy and Lethal Weapon. The actress wrote her first memoir, The Rural Diaries, in 2020. In 2021, she launched a rewatch podcast with Lenz and Bush.

Burton married longtime partner Jeffrey Dean Morgan in October 2019. They share two children, son Gus and daughter Georgie. The couple launched a spirits brand, MF Libations, in April 2022.