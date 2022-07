Lee Norris

Before One Tree Hill, Norris was best known as Stuart Minkus on Boy Meets World, a role he played from 1993 to 1994. However, his breakout role as an adult was One Tree Hill, taking on the role of Marvin “Mouth” McFadden, the smart, sideline reporter, obsessed with Ravens basketball. Following the show, he reprised his role of Minkus on Girl Meets World and also appeared on The Walking Dead.