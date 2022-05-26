‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sophia Bush

Bush took on the role of Brooke Davis, the sexy, confident and popular cheerleader at Tree Hill High. Throughout the series, she grew into a determined entrepreneur who, by the end of the series, was married to Julian (Nichols) and was a mother to twins. The actress went on to star in multiple hit films including John Tucker Must Die and The Hitcher, led NBC’s Chicago P.D. for four seasons and is an activist. In 2017, she signed a development deal with 20thCentury Fox TV. She also appeared on an episode of This Is Us in 2020 and landed a recurring role on Hulu’s Love, Victor. In 2021, she launched a rewatch podcast with Lenz and Burton.

The Good Sam star dated her Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2016. She moved on with entrepreneur Grant Hughes in 2020. The couple got engaged in August 2021 while on vacation in Italy.