Who Killed Bunny?

During the season 2 finale, the trio attempt to get Cinda (Tina Fey) to confess that she was responsible for Bunny’s death. The dramatic interrogation at the Arconia takes a turn when Mabel reveals it is actually Poppy (Adina Verson) who the group thinks committed the murder.

Poppy, who took on the alias to disguise her true identity as Becky Butler, admits to killing Bunny to secure a podcast with Cinda.