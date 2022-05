A New Look

In May 2022, Hulu released a teaser trailer that offered a glimpse at several new characters. The sneak peek also showed Ryan returning as Jan after being unmasked as Tim Kono’s killer in season 1.

The sophomore season, however, focuses on the main trio trying to find out who killed Bunny after being incriminated in the crime themselves. The clip showed the group stumbling upon evidence as they decide to get their crime podcast back together to help solve the mystery.