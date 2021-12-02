Plot

Season 2 will pick up right after that deadly finale, in which Mabel (Gomez) appears to kill Arconia building manager Bunny (Houdyshell) with her knitting needles. She and her podcasting buddies, Oliver (Short) and Charles (Martin) are then carted off by the police.

Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021 that the new season will go in a “bigger direction because with all of them on the hot seat, having stepped in it in such a way, it really goes back and forth between being talked about in New York, and being celebrated or talked about the wrong way.”