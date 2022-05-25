Season 2 Will Take a Killer Turn

After revealing that he was inspired by the 1968 horror film, Rosemary’s Baby, co-creator Hoffman told Deadline in May 2022 that Only Murders in the Building will feature homages to classic thrillers of that time. “There hasn’t been a great signature apartment building show or film since then,” he explained, teasing that the new episodes will have a 1970s sensibility and a “serial killer attitude.”

In the same interview, Gomez also promised that the new episodes themselves will be killer: “With my full confidence in my body, this is a million times better than Season 1. We’ve just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it’s really diverse. You’re going to be surprised.”