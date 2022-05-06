‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Everything to Know

Some New Famous Faces

In addition to Delevingne as Mabel’s new love interest, the Arconia will see two more famous faces move in: Amy Schumer, who will play a “slightly unbearable version of herself,” per Vanity Fair, and Shirley MacLaine as the late Bunny’s mother. “[Amy] was the most immediate yes we’ve gotten on the show,” Hoffman told the outlet. Meanwhile, MacLaine, whose “icy” character is the mother of the woman the main trio are accused of murdering, will play a key role in the plot of season 2. Hoffman teased that she will have an “exciting” arc that will affect the season’s central mystery.