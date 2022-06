The Full Trailer

Hulu released the official season 2 trailer for the murder mystery on June 14, 2022. The clip shows Short, Martin and Gomez’s characters seemingly being continuously framed as new evidence shows up in their apartments.

“Who’s ever doing this, is toying with us. Someone’s trying to frame us,” Short can be heard saying. Martin responds: “This is going to be fine. Or, it could be really bad.”