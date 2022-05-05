The Trailer

The first look at season 2 teased the main trio dealing with the aftermath of Bunny’s murder. In the trailer, released during the 2022 Oscars, Mabel is seen returning to her deceased neighbor’s apartment amid an investigation into her involvement.

“We, here, at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ — we will not be going quietly,” Mabel says while recording a new episode of the group’s podcast show.

The sneak peek also offered a glimpse at Schumer and Delevingne making their debuts during the sophomore season.