‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Everything to Know

There Are New Mysteries in the Building

The series’ iconic setting, The Arconia, will be key to unraveling the mystery of season 2. According to Hoffman, the building holds secrets about Bunny’s death and about Charles’ childhood, as fans learn more about his tense relationship with his father. “[We are interested in exploring] this understanding about place and time and history, and how lives are lived in places like that — in a communal way, in an apartment building — with secrets and great mysteries that factor into them,” he told VF in May 2022. “[We want to] know the history of each of these people with the building … the secrets that are unfolding.”

The trio will also be tasked with attempting to clear their names after being suspected of murdering their fellow resident at the end of season 1. “A whole theme of the season is being framed, and then reframing everything for the world at large to understand what happened to this woman in this building,” he said. “The emotional stories for our three main characters — that is our true connective tissue, in a world where a mystery television series tends to delve not so deeply a lot of times.”