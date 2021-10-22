Tina Fey Will Return — Along With Other Season 1 Guest Stars

Only Murders featured impressive cameos including Fey as true crime podcaster Cinda Canning. She will reportedly return for season 2 — after all, the first round of episodes teased that Cinda created her own podcast about the recent murder at the Arconia.

However, Hoffman hinted that other season 1 guest stars could return to the apartment building where murders have become all too common — including Jane Lynch, who played Sazz Pataki, Charles’ stunt person on Brazzos. “I can’t imagine a world where Sazz isn’t part of our group going forward,” he told Deadline in October 2021, adding, “Some version of Brazzos will live on in an old part of the building.”

He also said that Houdyshell could return as the recently deceased Bunny. “Being a victim on this show — just ask the other brilliant victim in season 1, Julian Cihi who played Tim Kono — it doesn’t mean you are not going to be in the show,” he told EW in October 2021. “You’re likely going to be in the show even as a victim.”