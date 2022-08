Do Mabel and Alice Have a Future Together?

During an interview with TVLine in August 2022, Hoffman hinted that Mabel and Alice won’t be together following the season 3 time jump. “Alice’s [story line] [resolved itself] in a rather sweet way, with the beginning of a reparation in that friendship [with Mabel]. I like the chumminess that’s there. But I don’t think we’re aiming toward any more of a love relationship,” the creator explained.