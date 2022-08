How Will Ben’s Murder Be Explored?

“I’m about six weeks into writing with the room for Season 3, and what we have planned is insane and so exciting. It’s also very twisty,” Hoffman told TV Line in August 2022. “We try to check ourselves, like, ‘OK, what can we do and how can we do this differently?’ and ‘What feels like a different take? A fresh take?’ So I can only say hang tight! There’s a lot going on, and certainly the victim is colorfully drawn so far.”