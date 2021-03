Adrienne C. Moore (Cindy ‘Black Cindy’ Hayes)

The Northwestern University alum had small roles on 30 Rock and Blue Bloods before she became a series regular on the Netflix prison drama. In 2014, Moore received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Orange Is the New Black. She later costarred in 2016’s The Lennon Report, a biopic about the night John Lennon was shot in 1980.