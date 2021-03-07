‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Danielle Brooks (Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson)

Not only has the Georgia native made waves in the television world, but she’s also brought her talents to Broadway. In 2016, Brooks earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple, but lost to Jane Krakowski in She Loves Me. However, Brooks and The Color Purple cast took home a trophy at the 2017 Grammy Awards for Best Musical Theater Album. She has also been featured in episodes of Girls, Master of None and High Maintenance.