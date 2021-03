Jackie Cruz (Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzales)

Before joining the Netflix series, Cruz appeared on Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami after sparking a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian in an art class. The pals locked lips in one episode of the reality series — and the Poosh founder later admitted that she was “so embarrassed” by the kiss. Following the end of Orange Is the New Black, Cruz scored a recurring role on NBC’s Good Girls.