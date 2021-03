Jason Biggs (Larry Bloom)

The American Pie star got his start on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, for which he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1995. Since then, he’s appeared in Eight Below (2006), Over Her Dead Body (2008), Life Happens (2011) and Amateur Night (2016). In April 2008, he married his My Best Friend’s Girl costar Jenny Mollen, with whom he shares sons Sid and Lazlo.