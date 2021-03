Kate Mulgrew (Galina ‘Red’ Reznikov)

Throughout her decades-long career, Mulgrew has earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and has won a Satellite Award, Saturn Award and an Obie Award for off-Broadway work. She previously starred on Mercy, an NBC medical drama, alongside Orange Is the New Black costar Taylor Schilling. The Iowa native has been married twice: to Robert Egan from 1982 to 1995 and to Tim Hagan from 1999 to 2014. Mulgrew shares two children with her first husband.