‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Laura Prepon (Alex Vause)

Before Orange Is the New Black, Prepon was known for playing Donna Pinciotti in Fox’s That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006. She has since starred in several films, including Come Early Morning (2006), Lay the Favorite (2012) and The Girl on the Train (2016). The SAG Award winner cowrote a New York Times best-selling wellness advice book called The Stash Plan in 2016 with nutritionist Elizabeth Troy, outlining her experiences with an organic diet. She welcomed daughter Ella in August 2017 with her husband, Ben Foster. Three years later, their son was born.