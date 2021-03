Matt McGorry (John Bennett)

Apart from Orange Is the New Black, the New Yorker is known for playing Asher Millstone on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, which also starred Viola Davis and Alfred Enoch. Before stepping into the Hollywood spotlight, the LaGuardia High School alum was a personal trainer and fitness writer for Men’s Journal. Off camera, McGorry uses his platform to advocate for gender equality and other social causes.