‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols)

After Orange Is the New Black came to an end in 2019, the Sleeping with Other People star continued working with Netflix on Russian Doll, a show she cocreated, executive produced, wrote, directed and starred in. In 2019, the time warp comedy-drama earned nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Lyonne also got a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The New Yorker, who has been dating Fred Armisen since 2014, has also directed episodes of Hulu original series High Fidelity and Shrill.