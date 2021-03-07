‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ruby Rose (Stella Carlin)

The Aussie actress joined the Netflix series in its third season in 2015 and later went on to star in action films, including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and The Meg (2018). She also appeared in the third Pitch Perfect movie in 2017. Rose was cast as the title character in the CW’s Batwoman series in 2018 but exited the show two years later. In August 2020, she told Entertainment Weekly that the role was “taxing,” especially after she suffered an on-set injury.