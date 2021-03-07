‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Samira Wiley (Poussey Washington)

Not only did Wiley rise to prominence in the Netflix original series, but she also stole the spotlight in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale beginning in 2017, earning her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. In October 2016, Wiley announced her engagement to Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli, whom she wed in March 2017. Her character inspired a real-life criminal justice and prison reform GoFundMe, The Poussey Washington Fund, to provide support to a total of eight nonprofit organizations.