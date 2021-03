Selenis Leyva (Gloria Mendoza)

The New York City native appeared in a handful of off-Broadway productions and guest starred on The Good Wife, Girls, Elementary and other series before being cast in Orange Is the New Black. Leyva had a breakout role in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and returned to TV in 2020 for the Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President, produced by Gina Rodriguez.