Taryn Manning (Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett)

The Virginia native scored her breakout role in 2005’s Hustle & Flow playing Nola, a sex worker living in Tennessee. She later had a seven-episode arc on FX’s Sons of Anarchy between 2008 and 2010. Following the series finale of Orange Is the New Black, the singer briefly appeared on season 16 of Worst Cooks in America in 2019.