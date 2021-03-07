‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman)

The Fordham University alum’s performance in the Netflix comedy-drama earned her an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations across its seven seasons. Schilling has also taken her talents to the big screen, starring in The Lucky One (2012), The Titan (2018) and The Prodigy (2019). The Dark Matter actress opened up about her sexuality in March 2019, telling The Times that she’s “had serious relationships with a lot of different people” and falls in love with “the person, not their gender.” One year later, she confirmed her relationship with visual artist Emily Ritz during Pride Month.