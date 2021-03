Uzo Aduba (Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren)

The Massachusetts native won two Emmys and two SAG awards for her work on the Netflix original series. In 2015, she became the first actress to win Emmys in both the comedy and drama categories for the same role. Five years later, she joined Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson in Hulu’s original series Mrs. America, portraying trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm.