Yael Stone (Lorna Morello)

Before making it big on Netflix, the Aussie actress got her start in stage acting, earning two Sydney Theatre Awards. She also cofounded an experimental theatre company when she moved to New York City in 2011 and later appeared on HBO’s High Maintenance. Stone was married to actor Dan Spielman from 2012 to 2016. After her split, she moved on with Jack Manning Bancroft, with whom she welcomed daughter Pemau in May 2018.