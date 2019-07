Alex Vause

Meanwhile, Alex is going through an extremely tough time in prison as McCollough, one of the corrections officers, falls for her. When she doesn’t feel the same way, she’s punished. Alex is forced to transfer prisons, and ultimately, she’s happy with her new location — she reunites with Norma (Annie Golden), Carrie “Big Boo” Black (Lea DeLaria) and Erica “Yoga” Jones (Constance Shulman)!