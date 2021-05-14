Billy Warlock

For three seasons, Warlock played Eddie Kramer on Baywatch while also appearing on Days of Our Lives. After that, he went on to hit most of the major soap operas, including The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, As the World Turns and One Life to Live. He hasn’t been on screen since 2010.

Warlock married his Days costar Julie Pinson in 2006. He later left Hollywood and moved to Colorado to help run a kids’ ski school. He told Australia’s The Morning Show that he knew that he’d leave eventually.