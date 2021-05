Erika Eleniak

She played Shauni McClain for three seasons, but Eleniak eventually left the beach behind for a film career. She appeared in Under Siege (1992) and The Beverly Hillbillies (1993) shortly after leaving the show. She guest starred on CSI: Miami and Desperate Housewives and is set to appear in the 2022 movie Lolipop Gang.

The actress’ website states that she is an acting teacher, hosts the podcast “Spiritual Alchemy With Erika” and has a daughter, Indyanna.