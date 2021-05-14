Gregory Alan Williams

The actor left the role of LAPD officer Garner Ellerbee in 1998, and Williams has worked pretty consistently in TV and film ever since. On the small screen, he has had roles on Necessary Roughness, Drop Dead Diva, Chicago Med and Secrets and Lies. On the big screen, he has appeared in 2003’s Old School, 2015’s Terminator Genisys, 2019’s Brightburn and more. The Iowa native has authored several books, including A Gathering of Heroes: Reflections on Rage and Responsibility: A Memoir of the Los Angeles Riots.