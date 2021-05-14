Holly Gagnier

After stints on One Life to Live and Days of Our Lives, Gagnier only spent one season as Gina Pomeroy on Baywatch. She appeared on Murder, She Wrote and Wings shortly after hanging up her red bathing suit. She had lots of short term roles on hits such as Crossing Jordan and House, and she was last seen onscreen in 2015 during an arc on General Hospital.

Off screen, Gagnier has been working to help other actors. She’s an acting coach, according to her Instagram, and she has helped her students score roles on HBO, Freeform, Netflix and Nickelodeon projects recently.