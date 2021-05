Parker Stevenson

After playing Craig Pomeroy in Baywatch season 1, as well as seasons 8 and 9, Stevenson went on to land a variety of TV gigs on shows like Judging Amy, Longmire, Bull and, most recently, Greenhouse Academy, which he has been on Netflix for four seasons.

Stevenson and ex-wife Kirstie Alley welcomed son William in 1992 and daughter Lillie in 1994. He married chef Lisa Schoen in 2018.