Shawn Weatherly

After appearing as Jill Riley on Baywatch for just one season, Weatherly popped up on shows like Murder, She Wrote and Chicago Hope. However, the actress has only shown up on screen a few times since 1999, with 2014’s Love in the Time of Monsters listed as her latest gig.

She married husband Chip Harris in 1994, and they share daughter Jessie and son Jack.