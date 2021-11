Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz)

The Pretty in Pink actress also starred in Corvette Summer, Goodtime Girls, Designing Women, Love & War, Dangerous Minds, Toy Story 2, As Good As You, The Fosters, Happy Anniversary and Young Sheldon. The Tennessee native was married three times — to Steven Schwartz from 1973 to 1978, Greg Antonacci from 1978 to 1979, B. Scott Senechal from 1981 to 1989 — before marrying James Hayman in 1990. She shares one child with Senechal and two with Hayman.